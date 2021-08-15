The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week
If you build it, they will come. All right, MLB, we’ll pay attention to your random MLB game in the cornfields of Iowa. In a year that’s seen MLB announce cryptocurrency and sketchy media deals and changes to the ball mid-season, we’re also graced with an arbitrary road game for the White Sox and Yankees where the tickets were sold by lottery. And, according to TV reports, the whole shenanigans worked. Looks like we’ve got our crop of news to cover this week, so let’s jump right in.www.pitcherlist.com
