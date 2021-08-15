The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week

Here's a look at Sunday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 3B/1B (MLB No. 2), Double-A Erie. Torkelson got off to a slow start in August, but got back on track with two extra-base hits in Erie’s come-from-behind victory. The 21-year-old swatted his 16th homer and 20th double, driving in two runs, scoring twice and striking out twice. Torkelson’s bat is his standout tool and it has played differently across the two levels he’s played at. At High-A, he was more contact oriented with a .312 batting average. At Double-A, he’s seen an uptick in power with 11 homers in 45 games. Put it all together, and the top pick in the 2019 Draft has mashed his way to a .934 OPS in 332 plate appearances this season. Tigers prospect stats »