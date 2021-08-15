Cancel
Stunning 243-Mile McLaren F1 Sets New Auction Price Record

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Just 106 examples were built beginning in 1992 and ending in 1996. Every single surviving one is worth millions of dollars, but some are worth more than others. This McLaren F1, however, is at the very top of the charts. This 1995 F1, chassis No. 029 and described as a "time capsule" was just sold at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach auction for a record-smashing $20.465 million. It has only 243 miles on its odometer and remains in an "as delivered" state.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

#Auction#Mclaren F1#Luggage#Gooding Company#Lm#Japanese#Facom#Bmw#V12
