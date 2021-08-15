Cancel
MLB

Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie flirts with perfection in 11-0 rout of Detroit Tigers

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning as Cleveland beat the Tigers, 11-0, on Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn’t get it past him,” McKenzie said....

