Projecting Andre Drummond’s Role, Minutes on the Sixers

The signing of Andre Drummond was a curious one for the Sixers but it appears we’re gaining more insight into the front office’s thought process.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers hinted that the organization may again return to a risk-management approach in regard to Joel Embiid ‘s playing time, stating that Philly was going to be “protective” of Embiid while answering a question about the team’s signing of Drummond .

“I think it’s a great place for him…We’re going to be protective of Joel and the games that he misses, we’re going to have Andre Drummond on the floor,” Rivers recently said (via NBA TV).

Drummond certainly is capable of filling in for spot starts; some might say that he is overqualified for that role. The former UConn big man is one of the league’s best rebounders, leading the NBA in boards during four of his nine seasons in the league.

Yet, Drummond developed a reputation as a stat-first player who doesn’t really move the needle in terms of wins during his time in Detroit and Cleveland.

Is this a case of him not having adequate talent around him or a case of the center proving that he can’t be an impactful player on his own? If Embiid misses his typical allotment of time, Drummond should get ample opportunity to showcase his skills on a playoff-caliber roster—not too dissimilar to his time in Los Angeles, though this time, he gets a full offseason and training camp to get acclimated to the team.

