Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Projecting Andre Drummond’s Role, Minutes on the Sixers

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 6 days ago

The signing of Andre Drummond was a curious one for the Sixers but it appears we’re gaining more insight into the front office’s thought process.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers hinted that the organization may again return to a risk-management approach in regard to Joel Embiid ‘s playing time, stating that Philly was going to be “protective” of Embiid while answering a question about the team’s signing of Drummond .

“I think it’s a great place for him…We’re going to be protective of Joel and the games that he misses, we’re going to have Andre Drummond on the floor,” Rivers recently said (via NBA TV).

Drummond certainly is capable of filling in for spot starts; some might say that he is overqualified for that role. The former UConn big man is one of the league’s best rebounders, leading the NBA in boards during four of his nine seasons in the league.

Yet, Drummond developed a reputation as a stat-first player who doesn’t really move the needle in terms of wins during his time in Detroit and Cleveland.

Is this a case of him not having adequate talent around him or a case of the center proving that he can’t be an impactful player on his own? If Embiid misses his typical allotment of time, Drummond should get ample opportunity to showcase his skills on a playoff-caliber roster—not too dissimilar to his time in Los Angeles, though this time, he gets a full offseason and training camp to get acclimated to the team.

Bet on the Sixers at Summer League or the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the NFL season at PointsBet and enjoy up to $2000 in risk-free bets (NJ, IA, IL only):

Read More on the NBA

The post Projecting Andre Drummond’s Role, Minutes on the Sixers appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba Tv#Cavaliers#Summer League#The Philadelphia Eagles#Pointsbet#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAinsideedition.com

NBA Star Andre Drummond Seen on Video Rescuing 2-Year-Old Son From the Pool

NBA star Andre Drummond is being hailed a hero after rescuing his 2-year-old son from a potential drowning. Drummond, who just signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, was enjoying an afternoon by the pool, when suddenly, little Deon fell into the water. Without hesitation, Drummond leaped into the water with all...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 way-too-early bold predictions for 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers are on an awkward trajectory to start this upcoming NBA season. They may have extended Joel Embiid’s contract but it seems like they didn’t make much of a difference with their roster. And oh, it doesn’t help that homegrown All-Star Ben Simmons isn’t in communication with them either. Simmons has been on the trade block but nothing serious enough for Daryl Morey to consider.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers' Joel Embiid Ranks Top 10 in NBA 2K22 Ratings

It's that time of the year when NBA fans start debating video game rankings for their favorite players around the league. Fortunately for Philadelphia 76ers fans, they can feel good about their team's top player, Joel Embiid. Embiid might not hold the No. 1 spot in NBA 2K22, but he...
NBAlakers365.com

The Lakers are better off with Dwight Howard than Andre Drummond

Fortunately for the Lakers, NBA basketball is still played on earth, where true vacuums are virtually impossible, and Dwight Howard is better than Andre Drummond. However, the inverse seems to be fairly universally agreed upon in the basketball-covering media. In their free agency recap podcast, Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. of BasketballNews.com's The Dunker Spot readily agreed that Andre Drummond is better than Dwight Howard at each player's respective stage in his career.
NBAchatsports.com

The Gastroenteritis Blues: (72) Korkmaz, Green, Niang, Drummond (?) In, Howard, Hill Out, While Sixers Continue to Aim For Dame | Out Now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss this week’s flurry of activity as free agency is fully underway. They cover the returns of Furkan Korkmaz and Danny Green, the arrivals of Georges Niang and Andre Drummond, and the departures of Dwight Howard and George Hill. They also discuss some moves from around the league, including some Process favorites scoring big paydays.
NBAcbslocal.com

WATCH: Sixers’ Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year-Old Son From Drowning In Pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A scare at home for one of the newest Philadelphia 76ers players. Andre Drummond saved his son from drowning in a pool. Drummond shared the terrifying video on Twitter. Child Tax Credit: Why Are Some Parents Having Problems?. You can see the 2-year-old boy hop into the...
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Explains Decision To Sign With 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers center rotation was a pain point for them during the 2020-21 season as they lacked a true force in the middle of the paint. Although Marc Gasol provided spacing and playmaking and Montrezl Harrell gave the Lakers scoring and energy on a nightly basis, neither big was well-equipped to block shots or catch lobs. Los Angeles looked to remedy the problem by grabbing Andre Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that experiment ended up being a bust as he could not do either.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Discusses Sixers Adding Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had the flashiest offseason since the 2021 NBA Draft came and went and the free agency floodgates opened up. Although many reports have indicated the Sixers are looking to make a significant move in the trade market as Ben Simmons is reportedly available, the front office didn't make a huge splash in free agency as they've added two new additions and brought back two other players.
NBAchatsports.com

Andre Drummond Shows 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' as He Saves His Son From Drowning

Andre Drummond showed that 'not all heroes wear capes' as he rescued his two-year-old son from a pool accident. The two-time NBA All-Star shared footage from a home Ring camera, which showed Deon King Drummond sitting on the edge of the pool with other adults around. Suddenly, the two-year-old falls in, and Andre launches into dad mode.
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

How Andre Drummond Fits in Philadelphia

After the departure of Dwight Howard, the 76ers went out and signed Andre Drummond. Drummond, who just turned 28, is a two-time all-star. With Joel Embiid starting and Drummond coming off the bench, how will he fit in for Philadelphia?. Although there was no trade, Dwight Howard and Andre Drummond...
NBAWXYZ

WATCH: Andre Drummond jumps into pool to save son who had fallen in

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was caught on video jumping in the pool to save his son who had fallen in. Drummond posted the video on Twitter Thursday morning, showing his son falling in the pool and Drummond quickly reacting by jumping in. Thankfully, his son was...
NBA1051thebounce.com

NBA’s Andre Drummond Heroically Saves Son After Falling Into Pool

Andre Drummond is not only a star player on the court but a hero in real life after saving his son after he fell in the pool. The Philadelphia 76ers player sprung into action when his two-year-old son Deon accidentally fell into the water Thursday. The baller wasted no time and dived in completely clothed into the water without hesitation and scooped the toddler out of the water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy