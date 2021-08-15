Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whatcom County, WA

Authorities Discover First Live 'Murder Hornet' of 2021 in the United States

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Washington reported the first sighting of a live Asian giant hornet, otherwise known as a “murder hornet,” in the United States in 2021. Following a report submitted by a Whatcom County resident on August 11, which included a photo of an Asian giant hornet attacking a paper wasp nest, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the existence of the live hornet the following day. The discovery was made in a rural area east of Blaine, just two miles from where the WSDA previously destroyed the first murder hornet nest in the United States in October.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Pets & Animals
Whatcom County, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornet#Invasive Species#2021 In The United States#Insect#Asian#Wsdagov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy