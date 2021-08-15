Authorities Discover First Live 'Murder Hornet' of 2021 in the United States

Authorities in Washington reported the first sighting of a live Asian giant hornet, otherwise known as a “murder hornet,” in the United States in 2021. Following a report submitted by a Whatcom County resident on August 11, which included a photo of an Asian giant hornet attacking a paper wasp nest, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the existence of the live hornet the following day. The discovery was made in a rural area east of Blaine, just two miles from where the WSDA previously destroyed the first murder hornet nest in the United States in October.