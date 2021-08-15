Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Kelly Clarkson Takes Fun Jab at 'The Voice' Co-Judge Blake Shelton During Vegas Getaway Amid Divorce

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson enjoyed some much-needed time away from her divorce drama, and she had the perfect opportunity to roast her The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton while on a girls trip with her friends. Clarkson enjoyed a trip with her best friends to Las Vegas and detailed their best stops on her Instagram. While in Sin City, the group of friends took in a George Strait show, and Clarkson playfully burned Shelton in her Instagram caption.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Voice Co#The Kelly Clarkson Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Gwen Stefani Photoshopped Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Out of a Throwback Pic

Ladies, listen up: Gwen Stefani just came up with an ingenious solution for all of those old photos of your boyfriend and/or husband with his ex — especially when said boyfriend and/or husband is super famous and pictures from his past relationships will continue to exist on the internet until the end of time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Kelly Clarkson’s monthly salary just got revealed in court documents and people are stunned

As Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock continues, there’s one – not so small – detail that has everybody’s attention... her jaw-dropping salary. Court documents revealed the 39-year-old’s earnings – which totalled a whopping $1.9 million per month. The paycheque included fees from her appearance on NBC’s The Voice and her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. After the court ruled that she must pay Blackstock almost $200,000 in support, a source told US Weekly: “It was packaged together when the forensic accountant testified during the OSC (order to show cause) trial for temporary spousal and child support.”
Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of this messy, expensive split.
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Recent headlines have made Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s divorce the subject of online fodder and countless rumors. The Voice coach and her ex have been handling most details behind closed doors. Despite this outlook, there have been some contentious issues between the former couple. While Clarkson has seemingly footed most of the bill, a recent court ruling agreed that one expense of Blackstock's will be his responsibility.
CelebritiesPopculture

Reba McEntire Waited '66 Years' to Find Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating for over a year, and one of the things the country star likes the most about the actor is his dedication to his faith. During a conversation with her sisters Susie McEntire-Eaton and Alice Lynn Foran on the series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, which is being hosted by McEntire-Eaton this season, the three sisters discussed their significant others, including Linn.
PetsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Tears Up Singing “The House That Built Me” Days After The Loss Of Her Dog Jessi

Miranda Lambert is having a tough week. Just a couple of days ago, she had to say goodbye to her dog of almost 14 years, Jessi. In the tribute to Jessi she posted on Instagram, Miranda told the story of how she had rescued Jessi on the side of the road during a sleet storm in Oklahoma. Miranda and her mom were driving around in her truck listening to Jessi Colter’s record, I Am Jessi Colter, when they found two […] The post Miranda Lambert Tears Up Singing “The House That Built Me” Days After The Loss Of Her Dog Jessi first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What Kelly Clarkson Looks Like Without Makeup

Kelly Clarkson's hair and makeup might always look flawless on "The Voice," but the show's goal is to shift the focus away from an entertainer's appearance so that they're judged solely on their talent — or at least this is how it works until the coaches finish turning those red chairs around.
MusicBET

RIP Nicole Hurst: 4 Facts About The Beloved Houston Singer

This weekend the typically private Justin Timberlake took to social media to reveal one of his longtime background vocalists had died. Singer Nicole Hurst passed away at 39 from a long battle with breast cancer. The “Cry Me A River” star took to his Instagram account Friday and posted several...

Comments / 1

Community Policy