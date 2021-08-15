Kelly Clarkson Takes Fun Jab at 'The Voice' Co-Judge Blake Shelton During Vegas Getaway Amid Divorce

Miranda Lambert is having a tough week. Just a couple of days ago, she had to say goodbye to her dog of almost 14 years, Jessi. In the tribute to Jessi she posted on Instagram, Miranda told the story of how she had rescued Jessi on the side of the road during a sleet storm in Oklahoma. Miranda and her mom were driving around in her truck listening to Jessi Colter’s record, I Am Jessi Colter, when they found two […] The post Miranda Lambert Tears Up Singing “The House That Built Me” Days After The Loss Of Her Dog Jessi first appeared on Whiskey Riff.