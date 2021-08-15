Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

This Shopping App Learns Your Style Preferences So Well, It’s Scary

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to online shopping, consumers are looking for a customized experience that can help them find and purchase whatever they’re looking for with minimal effort. (The last thing you want in your busy schedule is to browse through 25 pages of shoes in order to find that one boot.) That’s why retailers and small companies are releasing shopping apps for fashion girls that feel more interactive and most importantly, more personalized to your individual style desires. These apps fill the void and gaps in the shopping experience that many major retailers can’t. Take consumer preferences, for example. Some big retailers don’t offer an easily accessible way for customers to shop for categories like BIPOC brands or sustainable labels.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Boyle
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Apps#Mobile#Bipoc#Tzr#Instagram Shop#Facebook#Instagrammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Made This Controversial Color Combo Feel So Elevated — Here’s How

Tracee Ellis Ross loves a colorful statement look. She knows how to master it all — be it an ultra-vibrant floral bikini for summer or a head-to-toe green outfit for the cooler temps. Most recently, the star has once again wowed her fans with an unexpected color combo. For her most recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Ross wore a colorful outfit mixing a bright blue dress with neon yellow heels. The styling worked well in the most unexpected way, proving that you don’t always have to rely on traditional styling protocols to pull off an imitable look.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

This Zoë Kravitz-Approved Dress Brand Just Launched A Bedding Collection

Since it was founded in 2015, clothing brand Dôen has been making waves in the fashion space. The phrase “cult-favorite” is oft overused, but in this case, it’s the best way to describe the label: Dôen’s floaty, whimsical dresses and cottagecore-inspired separates are a staple of fashion girls and celebrities alike. In fact, some of the biggest names out there are fans of the brand — Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts, and Lily Aldridge are just a few that make up the long (and growing) list. With such a warm reception, the brand has been able to dabble in categories outside of its signature, dipping its toe into the home space with moves like a collaboration with Heather Taylor Home. But on Aug. 17, the label decided to dive headfirst — this time, with Dôen’s first-ever bedding collection.
Apparelvivaglammagazine.com

10 Luxurious Clothing Brands With Best T-shirt Collection

Fashion is always a part of everyone’s life, no matter what we wear. However, some consider fashion as luxuriously classy clothes made with exquisite designs, and some consider fashion as an everyday style. Both, irrespective of the type of clothing and accessories, are considered fashion. Thus, fashion is an inclusive term. There are a plethora of blogs on luxurious designer fashion collections and the best brands for them.
ShoppingBlock Island Times

…on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way your island shopping destination.

So many new arrivals for August!! We are open 10am-7pm every day featuring The Sweaty Blonde + other sought after designers for all your clothing, accessories + home accents. We partner with small companies to bring a very cool island vibe to our store that is affordable luxury!! We offer a dual shopping experience so once you leave Block Island we hope you will stay in touch with us on instagram + continue to shop online in the off season!! https://thesweatyblonde.com/collections/on-the-way.
Shoppingthekingdominsider.com

Back to University Styles on Shop Disney

It is time to head back to college in style with the most magical essentials for campus life, these cozy styles will keep you motivated all semester long! Students of Mickey Mouse will love the college styling of this Disney vintage style collection.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics & Ulla Johnson Are Collaborating — Wait Until You See The Product Packaging

New York City is home to a bevy of bestselling beauty and fashion labels that stylish Manhattanites swear by. On occasion, these It Girl brands join forces with one another to unveil something extra extra special, a too-good-to-resist collab that dominates the headlines and social media feeds. That’s precisely the case with the new limited-edition Bobbi Brown Cosmetics x Ulla Johnson collection, launching nationwide this month.
Lifestylecoveteur.com

Shop Our 15 Favorite Wellness Products This Summer

Our wellness rituals change from season to season, and that's especially true when it comes to summer. Whether it's including more greens in our diets or adding a workout or two to our calendars, summer's longer days and warmer temps tend to push us to incorporate more restorative habits into our routines. Now, as the season is winding down, we've begun to think about the wellness products and services that have helped us take care of ourselves for the past few months. Read on for the rundown on all the wellness favorites that gave us some much-needed relief.
Miami, FLClick10.com

Would you rent your pool out to strangers? This app thinks so

MIAMI – Folks up north reading this will most likely roll their eyes at this one, but true South Floridians know that once kids become teenagers, the backyard pool gets used less... and less. If you’re one of these Floridians sitting in your kitchen right now looking at your pool...
Internetmediapost.com

Email Love: Consumers Prefer It When Shopping Online

Email marketers who work on cart abandonment must be doing a good job: consumers find their emails more effective than messages in other channels, according to a new study from Wunderkind, conducted by Savanta. To begin with, 51% of consumers say the most effective marketing channel overall is — email....
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Keys Soulcare's New Launches Includes A Product Fans Have Been Begging For

Last September, Alicia Keys made her foray into beauty with the launch of her highly anticipated brand, Keys Soulcare. Chances are, you've probably heard of it, but what you may not know is that the singer's buzzy venture goes way beyond skin care. As its name implies, the brand's mission is to expose the world to rituals and products that help people care for themselves holistically — by nurturing their body, mind, and spirit. That sounds like a loaded task, but the musician has succeeded thus far, lining the shelves of ULTA Beauty with facial rollers, candles, and skin care formulas meant to help instill soul-nourishing rituals into your day-to-day life.
Lifestylethezoereport.com

Embrace It: The Return Of The Tote Bag Is Upon Us

With many offices reopening in the coming months, it’s time to nail a new era of commuter style. Comfy shoes are key, but your most important essential is a practical carry-all. Here’s how to style your work tote without sacrificing style.
Apparelthezoereport.com

The Acid Wash Denim Trend Is Returning — But With A Modern Vibe

It’s hard to picture the ‘80s fashion scene without conjuring up an image of Madonna (aka, the decade’s leading lady) wearing acid wash jeans. But, what you might not have known is the style actually originated in California back in the ‘60s, when surfers’ jeans would become faded as they were exposed to the sun and saltwater. While the acid wash denim trend likely hasn’t been on your mind (or hanging in your closet) in recent years, that’s about to change — both luxury and contemporary labels alike are helping to put the style back on the map.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

When Laura Kim Isn’t Designing, She’s Busy Tending To Her Garden

As one half of the creative genius behind not one but two beloved New York fashion brands, Laura Kim has her work cut out for her. The co-creative director of both Oscar de la Renta and Monse (along with Fernando Garcia) has helped to establish a modern era of elegant dressing, one that’s artful instead of stuffy, and has earned her fans amongst both celebrities and fashion insiders. But, while Kim may be best known for her design works, she also has a not-so-hidden talent: cooking. If you scroll through Kim’s Instagram feed you’ll find photos of gowns and glamorous events posted alongside banana bread, mushroom tarts, and traditional Korean recipes (Kim lived in Seoul as a child). Some of the ingredients Kim even collects from her own burgeoning at-home garden — another passion of hers.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Pinterest's Genius New Search Feature Lets You Search By Hair Pattern

Pinterest is a beauty lover's paradise, rich with images, graphics, and tutorials to inspire and educate the community. But there's always room for improvement, especially when it comes to making sure content is wholly inclusive — and easily accessible. Today, the social media platform unveiled a first-of-its-kind search tool entitled "Hair Pattern," created with BIPOC in mind.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Telsha Anderson's Engagement Ring Is The Perfect Non-Traditional Style

Journey With Jewels is our series that explores one’s relationship with jewelry beyond adornments — as a force to transform, empower, and even draw on energy from the past. From perennial favorites to vintage heirlooms, the meaning we attach to these decorative objects range and reveal more than our styling preferences. This edition is with Telsha Anderson, the owner of t.a. New York.
ApparelHelloGiggles

Old Navy's New Initiative Makes Plus-Size Shopping So Inclusive

As a plus size shopper, one of the most frustrating and disheartening experiences happens when you walk into a store and have to look for clothing in a plus-size section separate from straight-sizes. Unfortunately, despite that the average U.S. woman is a size 16-18, plus size people have been conditioned to expect the bare minimum when it comes to retail. Shopping in a separate section from straight-size people isn't ideal, but for people who wear sizes over 16, there may not be any clothing options at all. Luckily, some brands are looking to solve both problems. Old Navy, for one, is making a sweeping series of changes that prioritize size-inclusivity and the plus-size shopping experience with its new BODEQUALITY initiative.
ShoppingAOL Corp

Here's what COVID added to your back-to-school shopping list

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Back-to-school may have a deeper meaning this year, as many kids return to in-person classrooms for the first time since the pandemic began. That said, there are definitely a few more logistics to consider as you’re shopping for a return to the classroom. We spoke with teachers and parents, and these are the six must-have additions to your shopping list this year.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

From #BamaRush To #MadeMeBuyIt: What Does A Fashion Brand Need To Go Viral On TikTok?

In the ‘00s, it was the celebrities with brand deals that could boost a fashion label’s sales. In 2010s, came the influencers, with highly-curated Instagram feeds that could skyrocket an emerging name to cult fame with a single #ad post. Now, it’s TikTok that has the ability to make a label go viral in an instant. But, thanks to its algorithm that prioritizes discovery rather than clout, anyone — following or not — can help clear a brand's inventory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy