Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pittsylvania, northwestern Halifax, south central Bedford and southeastern Franklin Counties through 715 PM EDT At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gretna, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hurt Chatham Gretna Ingram Penhook Mt Airy and Java. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH