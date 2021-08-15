Flood Advisory issued for Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laurel The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Laurel County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 646 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include London, Sublimity City, London-Corbin Airport, Pittsburg, Fariston, Levi Jackson S.P. and Maplesville.