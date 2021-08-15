Cancel
Albany County, WY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Albany by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albany The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Laramie, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, The Buttes, Tie City Campground and Yellow Pine Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 297 and 326. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

