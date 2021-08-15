Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book of the Month: ‘Island Queen’ by bestselling author Vanessa Riley

By Tigner View Author Posts
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GReeF_0bSZJ2Bz00

Born into slavery on the tiny Caribbean island of Montserrat, Doll bought her freedom–and that of her sister and her mother–from her Irish planter father and built a legacy of wealth and power as an entrepreneur, merchant, hotelier, and planter that extended from the marketplaces and sugar plantations of Dominica and Barbados to a glittering luxury hotel in Demerara on the South American continent.

Vanessa Riley’s novel, Island Queen, brings Doll to vivid life as she rises above the harsh realities of slavery and colonialism by working the system and leveraging the competing attentions of the men in her life: a restless shipping merchant, Joseph Thomas; a wealthy planter hiding a secret, John Coseveldt Cells; and a roguish naval captain who will later become King William IV of England.

From the bustling port cities of the West Indies to the forbidding drawing rooms of London’s elite, Island Queen is a sweeping epic of an adventurer and a survivor who answered to no one but herself as she rose to power and autonomy against all odds, defying rigid eighteenth-century morality and the oppression of women as well as people of color. It is an unforgettable portrait of a true larger-than-life woman who made her mark on history.

Vanessa Riley joins rolling out’s book club, August 29, 5 PM EDT to discuss her latest novel Island Queen. Sign up today to join the conversation.

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Island#Book Of The Month#England#Slavery#Book Club#Irish#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Happenings: P&C Book & Author event; Edisto Island book signing

The Post and Courier's next virtual Book & Author event is set for noon-1 p.m. Aug. 25. It features best-selling authors Emily Giffin, Helen Ellis and Adriana Trigiani. Tickets are $25 each. A ticket plus one copy of a book by Giffin or Ellis cost $40. Go to https://tickets.postandcourier.com/e/august-book-and-author-2021. Books can be picked up at The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., or shipped (standard shipping charges apply).
Lucas County, OHtoledo.com

Author Andrew Graff Joins TLCPL Book Group

Travel back in time, sail across the world—while never leaving your armchair with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Fiction Book Group. The September Book Group is thrilled to welcome Author Andrew Graff to discuss his book, Raft of Stars. (W) Sept 1 | 6:30 p.m. About the book:. An...
Plattsburgh, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

‘Dr. Fauci,’ a New York Times bestseller for Plattsburgh author

LAKE PLACID — “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor” is a delightful spin for scientific and curious minds. Written by children’s book author Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye, “Dr. Fauci” is a behind-the-man glimpse and a trip down a memory lane dotted with encyclopedias of a curious boy, Schwinn bike prescription deliveries, his contribution to a tight, entrepreneurial Italian family unit, where his grandfather and father dispensed wisdom that has impacted his and our collective COVID-19 past and present.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

VIDEO: Wilmington Library Hosts Bestselling Author Michael Blanding For A Discussion On Mysteries Surrounding Shakespeare

WILMINGTON, MA — On Thursday, August 5, 2021, the Wilmington Memorial Library hosted author Michael Blanding for a discussion of his newest book, North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work, which tells the story of self-taught scholar Dennis McCarthy’s quixotic quest to prove that many of Shakespeare’s plays are based on earlier source plays written by the courtier and translator Sir Thomas North. The author traveled with McCarthy through England and Italy; in and out of foreign archives; and back in time to royal intrigues in Elizabeth’s court culminating in this engaging book.
Bolton, NCnrcolumbus.com

Bolton bestselling author tackles race in latest book

‘I recognize the beauty of the South, but I also recognize the flaws of the South.’. Author Jason Mott of Bolton started crafting his third, and latest, novel in 2013 when he was on his first book tour watching the news of a Black man shot by police in Minnesota.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Dolly Parton co-authors book with James Patterson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Wednesday that she has co-authored a book with James Patterson. The East Tennessee superstar took to Twitter to announce the new book, titled Run, Rose, Run. The book will tell the story of an on-the-run young singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

In ‘Hell of a Book,’ an author and his imaginary friend go on a book tour

Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book” is a novel that confounds the normal parameters of storytelling. What starts out as a relatively straightforward tale about a Black author’s cross-country tour for his novel, also titled “Hell of a Book,” soon meanders into a broader meditation on imaginary friends, mental illness, alcoholism and deep, deep grief.
Rock Port, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Author writes third book

Karl Forehand has written his third book since moving to Rock Port several years ago. His most recent book is called Being: A Journey Toward Presence and Authenticity. It is a vulnerable account of his recent life, some struggles and new understandings. He describes it as learning to be where you are (presence) and who you are (authenticity).
Newton, KSNewton Kansan

Newton author publishes book on zombies and vampires

Frisco Sullivan has lived in Newton for about four years, and for three of them he has spent most of his free time parked in front of a computer, writing. This month he is enjoying the fruits of those efforts, as his book "Unholy Alliance" is in publication. "It took...
Books & Literatureyoursun.com

Author shares his life with motorcycles in new book

Jack Perkins always enjoyed sharing stories about his life experiences with family and friends. He decided to share some of those memories in a new book he recently published called “Just a Biker: A Life’s Journey.”. “I have given my stories mostly to neighbors and friends to read,” Perkins said....
Books & Literaturehorrornews.net

Book Review: The Ragged | Author Brett Schumacher

Upon the passing of his grandfather Corvus, Andrew and his wife Celeste attend his funeral while chartering along the inevitable journey of grievance. Not long after returning to the locale of his upbringing Andrew learns the farmhouse in which he was raised was left to the couple in Corvus’s will. Sorting through the estate can be an ordeal in any circumstance, yet while the two sort through his estranged caregiver’s affairs they soon learn there were more than a few skeletons in the eccentric old man’s closet.
Hubbard, OH27 First News

Local author wins 2021 Midwest Book Award

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man is celebrating a great victory after taking home an award from the 2021 Midwest Book Awards. Michael Prelee wrote the book “Lost Little Sister,” which took home the 2021 Midwest Book Award for the Fiction – Mystery/Thriller category. “I’m very honored to have...
Minnesota StatePine And Lakes News

Northwoods Art and Book Festival features Minnesota authors

The 26th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in Hackensack, featuring Minnesota authors. The event will be held in the Hackensack Community Building, Union Congregational Church and along Lake Avenue, where people will find artists, authors, vendors, food, music, student art displays, children's art tent and WonderTrek Children's Museum, an interactive play station for ages 3-10.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Award-Winning and International Bestselling Author Shares Writing and Publishing Success Secrets

St. Louis Native, Patrick P. Long, Reveals What You Need to Know in 50 Minute Webinar. (August 12, 2021) St. Louis, MO – Want to write and publish your own book? Many struggle with how to begin the writing and publishing process only to grow frustrated with lack of answers, significant time spent and mounting costs. But what if you could learn from someone who’s already been there and done that? Award-winning and international bestselling author of Ordinarily Extraordinary, Patrick P. Long, shares openly the do’s and don’ts in the industry based on his own personal experiences.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Author Will Hold Book Signing At Winery

Falmouth resident and author of novels, short stories and poems Linda E. Williams will be signing copies of her latest book “Moments In Time, Fifty Stories and Poems for Adults,” on Sunday, August 22, from 2 to 4 PM at the Cape Cod Winery in Falmouth. A retired pediatric nurse,...
Books & Literatureeastcentraliowanews.com

Community favorite authors have new books at Cole

Every community has library patrons and every library patron has their own favorite authors. Thoughwhat you personally check out is top secret, I can share that we have some new books by authors that Mount Vernon patrons love to read. What does this mean for you? A trip to the library to check them out!
Columbus, WIWiscnews.com

Columbus author hosts book signing

Author and Columbus native, Kathy J. Jacobson, formerly Thompson, will host a book signing and talk of her new mystery novel, “In The Secret Heart,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Dodgeville Public Library, 139 S Iowa St. The event is free and open to the public. Copies will be available for purchase. Attendees will receive a gift.
Books & LiteratureCaledonian Record-News

North Country Author Publishes New Book

North Country resident Marilinne Cooper recently published her newest book, Endangered Species. The 12th in the ongoing Tyler Mackenzie series, Endangered Species is also the beginning of a spin-off introducing a new character in the first-person voice of Mercedes Mackenzie, Tyler’s niece. “People constantly ask me, how do I keep...
Queens, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Share Your QPL Story to Win Queens Books and More in Our Sweepstakes

QPL’s 125th Anniversary: Share Your Story with Us!. View this email in your browser. ENTER OUR SWEEPSTAKES WHILE SHARING YOUR QPL STORY. These pictures were taken at Lefrak City during summer reading 2018. The summer reading theme was ‘Libraries Rock’. During some of the summer reading programs the children decorated and made their own musical instruments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy