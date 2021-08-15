Cancel
Du Quoin, IL

Du Quoin briefs: New stop sign coming; how to pickup new backpacks

Daily Republican
 7 days ago

The Du Quoin City Council has approved placing stop signs at Roosevelt and Pope streets. City Attorney Aaron Atkins said the request came from residents in the area who complained about drivers speeding on Roosevelt. He also pointed out that since the city didn't do a traffic study to justify the need for stop signs, it's possible the city could lose a lawsuit if someone challenges those signs in court. The council agreed to move ahead with the signs.

www.dailyrepublicannews.com

