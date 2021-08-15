Cancel
Du Quoin, IL

Du Quoin cancels Back To School party as officials concerned with COVID numbers, positivity rate

By Renee Trappe rtrappe@localsouthernnews.com
Daily Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Du Quoin has decided that rather than run the risk of Friday's Back to School Party becoming a virus-spreading event, they would call it off. "After meetings with Du Quoin Public Safety, Fire, Police and District 300 the decision has been made to cancel," Mayor Guy Alongi wrote on his Facebook page. "The risk far outweighs the benefits of having a party that could spread the virus," he added. "We took into consideration the teachers, students, parents and others who may be working the event and we are going to err on the side of caution."

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

