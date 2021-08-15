Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

Worldwide Loveliness That Reminds Us to Get Out There and Art It Up. I think we all get a bit of seasonal wanderlust when summer rolls around. For me, it is all about the urge to reconnect with nature. To breathe, explore with all my senses and allow the beauty of the places around me to provide a much needed recharge. It also means taking in inspiration for summer art. That’s why I’ve collected a set of inspirational landscapes to provoke the same reaction for you — allowing you to “breathe deep” and open up to what your summer art-making wants to encompass. For me, it’s the itch to capture the beauty of nature in art. Don’t let the season pass you by without doing a bit of the same. Enjoy! Courtney.