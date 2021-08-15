Five Hurt In Cass County Crash

Five people are recovering after being hurt in a Saturday night crash in Cass County. The sheriff’s office was called to M-62 and Davis Lake Street in Jefferson Township for the crash that happened when 34-year-old Toni Allen of Cassopolis didn’t stop at the stop sign on Davis Lake Street and was hit by 53-year-old Princess Evans, also from Cassopolis. Both drivers and Allen’s three children are all being treated at South Bend Memorial Hospital. No alcohol or drugs are suspected in the crash, and everyone was buckled up. The crash is still under investigation.