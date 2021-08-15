Drowning Victim Found In Lake Michigan In Allegan County

The body of a swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan about a mile north of the Saugatuck pier head has been recovered. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the lakeshore around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a missing swimmer. The victim was in the lake without a life jacket and had been swimming from a boat. The person’s body was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The person’s name is not yet being released.