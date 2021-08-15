Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

Drowning Victim Found In Lake Michigan In Allegan County

983thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan about a mile north of the Saugatuck pier head has been recovered. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the lakeshore around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a missing swimmer. The victim was in the lake without a life jacket and had been swimming from a boat. The person’s body was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The person’s name is not yet being released.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugatuck, MI
Accidents
Saugatuck, MI
Government
City
Saugatuck, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saugatuck, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
Allegan County, MI
Government
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Swimming#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy