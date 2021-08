UPDATE, Aug. 12, 7:48 PM PT: A fundraising event to boost Gavin Newsom’s chances of beating a Sept. 14 recall drew about a dozen attendees on Thursday and raised more than $1 million, organizers said. Newsom was scheduled to address the virtual Zoom event, with guests including Rob and Michelle Reiner, Alan and Cindy Horn, Byron Allen, Janet and Barry Lang, Ann Sarnoff and Matt Walden. Jeffrey Katzenberg, Casey Wasserman, Andrew Hauptman, Van Fletcher and Skip Paul and Stephanie and Mark Robinson were among the chairs for the event, and Eric Smidt was among the hosts. Gonring, Lin, Spahn organized the event,...