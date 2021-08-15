Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Brunson, Kalu sustain major injuries against Jets

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tnXf_0bSZBBlb00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants' preseason loss to the Jets.

The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer.

Kalu, who started the game Saturday night in which the Giants rested their starting secondary, tore a pectoral muscle, the team said. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Both injuries normally end a player's season.

Giants coach Joe Judge did not have an update on the condition of third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson. He was injured while being sandwiched on a sack in the end zone with 1:39 to play.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Kalu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#Acl#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants Now: Rumors & News After 12-7 Preseason Week 1 Loss vs. Jets + Injury Updates

New York Giants rumors and news after a loss to the New York Jets, 12-7, in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Giants offensive line struggled to protect Mike Glennon and create running lanes for Corey Clement and Devontae Booker. Giants injury news swirls around backup offensive lineman Kyle Murphy was carted off the field after being rolled up from behind. We've got our Giants-only YouTube channel humming along now, so check it out at: http://youtube.com/nygiantstv !! Giants fans got to see the team play at MetLife Stadium in person for the first time since Dec.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have some new faces on the team as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. But, one player who is set to make a huge return is running back Saquon Barkley, who played in just two games last season. Well, there could be...
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Here’s a breakdown of the full Giants roster ahead of their preseason opener against the Jets

Joe Judge has to cut five players by next Tuesday after the Giants’ Saturday preseason opener against the Jets. So here is a breakdown of the 90-man roster two weeks into training camp with roster decisions looming: QUARTERBACK (3): Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon, Clayton Thorson Jones has to stay healthy and play well. He has had a pretty good camp so far. There is no one here to threaten his ...
NFLESPN

QB Daniel Jones to sit Giants preseason opener against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play in the New York Giants preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday. Coach Joe Judge disclosed the decision on Thursday before the team held a longer-than-expected walk-through practice at MetLife Stadium, where the game will be played in front of fans.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' TJ Brunson: Tears ACL, lands on IR

Brunson (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Monday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Brunson was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets after injuring his knee during a blitz. The 23-year-old was selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in five games during his rookie season.
NFLchatsports.com

Plenty to Watch for as Jets Kick off Pre-Season Against Giants at MetLife

At long last, pre-season or not, Jets fans finally get to watch some real live football tonight against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Other than hoping for everyone to stay healthy here’s what Jets fans should be watching for. QB Zach Wilson: The quarterback will be taking his...
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Josh Kalu: Lands on IR

Kalu (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Kalu signed with the Giants this offseason after spending his three previous seasons with the Titans. The 25-year-old dealt with COVID-19...
NFLchatsports.com

Wilson Solid, Efficient In Jets Debut Against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Three points, two drives and one solid debut for Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall draft pick was efficient in his first NFL preseason game, going 6 of 9 for 63 yards and leading the New York Jets to a field goal against the Giants‘ backups on defense in a 12-7 victory Saturday night.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets vs Giants Game Thread

It’s finally here. After an eventful offseason in which the New York Jets brought in all new coaches, offensive and defensive schemes, major free agent acquisitions, a new quarterback, and new weapons to help the new quarterback, we finally get to see a glimpse of what the all new Jets will look like going forward. A glimpse is all it will be, as Zach Wilson and the rest of the starters are unlikely to play much beyond the first quarter. Some veteran starters may be healthy scratches tonight, while others will be out injured. Most of the game will consist of a scrub bowl: Jets back of the roster guys versus Giants back of the roster guys. After halftime we’ll be seeing mostly players who will be gone by the regular season opener. Oh, the joys of preseason football!
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Giants vs. Jets Preseason Preview

At 7:30 pm EST on Saturday night, the New York Giants will play the New York Jets in their first game action since defeating the Dallas Cowboys back on January 3rd. Except where the Giants were fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in that last game, Big Blue will have virtually nothing at stake when they take on their stadium-mates this weekend.
NFL247Sports

New York Giants LB T.J. Brunson tears ACL in NFL preseason opener

New York Giants linebacker TJ Brunson’s season came to an end before it got started. The former South Carolina star suffered a torn ACL during Saturday night’s preseason game against the New York Jets, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Two awful injury updates from the Giants: LB TJ Brunson...
NFLPocono Record

These 9 NY Giants players gained the most in preseason game against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD - The question posed to Giants coach Joe Judge during his Sunday afternoon conference call was a simple one:. Why did the sideline explode in jubilation when reserve running back Sandro Platzgummer ripped off a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 12-7 preseason loss to the Jets?
NFLnewsbrig.com

Giants kicker Ryan Santoso drawing trade interest from other teams: report

Giants backup kicker Ryan Santoso has been drawing significant trade interest from teams around the league, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Santoso has proven his skill in training camp and with Graham Gano as the starter, he could be dealt as the season gets closer, per Rapoport. Although, there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Young NFL Kicker

With the NFL regular season approaching, teams across the league are looking to finalize their rosters before Week 1. While most teams have their kicker situation squared away, there are some who are looking to upgrade heading into the start of the season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport,...
NFLpff.com

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 17, New York Giants 13

Neither the Cleveland Browns nor the New York Giants played many regular starters in what turned into a thrilling 17-13 Browns win in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Giants quarterback Brian Lewerke was close to leading a game-winning drive as time expired, but his Hail Mary heave to the end zone was tipped and intercepted by Browns safety Richard LeCounte to end the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy