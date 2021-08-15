Opinion: Vaccine passports for domestic flights are overdue

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Friday that proof of vaccination will soon be required for flying on a plane or taking a train within Canada. Domestic air and rail travel join a growing list of public and private services that are being subject to vaccine passports. This includes attending classes in person at many universities and working in the federal public service or at Crown corporations. As of Sept. 1, Quebecers age 12 and over will need to have received their two doses to dine in restaurants, drink in bars, work out at the gym — even participate in an as-yet unspecified list of extracurricular activities in high school.