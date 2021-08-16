Cooler temperatures move into Connecticut with chances for rain later in the workweek

" Cooler temperatures are moving into Connecticut today as a cool trend is expected to continue through most of the workweek. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with a low near 66. Tuesday will also see clouds, and highs are still in the low-80s. The next chance for rain is Thursday - which is expected to see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall in Panama City, FL sometime this afternoon. Remnants of Fred could bring some minor rain showers to Connecticut by Wednesday and Thursday.Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon, low around 66.Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80, a low around 68. A touch more humid.Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers with a high near 81, low around 69.Mostly cloudy, showers and a storm possible with a high near 79, low around 68.A showery/breezy start, becoming partly sunny and humid, with a high near 83.