HPD: Husband kills wife, then himself while visiting her at rehabilitation center

Houston police believe a man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself Sunday while visiting her at a rehabilitation center.

Officers were called about 2:50 p.m. to the center in the 9500 block of Fannin Street , near Almeda and Holmes Road. Police confirmed the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Investigators said a 70-year-old woman who had recently suffered a stroke was being treated at the center. They said her 70-year-old husband came to visit her, and at some point, the staff say they heard what sounded like a popping sound coming from her room.

According to police, the staff later went to check on the woman and found her slumped over in a wheelchair. She had suffered a gunshot wound. They tried to perform CPR, and that's when investigators said nurses noticed the husband dead on the floor next to his wife.

Both were confirmed dead when emergency officials arrived.

HPD said no one else was in the room.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

