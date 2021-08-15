Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 IU Wide Receiver Preview: Ty Fryfogle Returns to a Talented and Deep Group

By Elite Fan Shop
hoosierhuddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) One of the most exciting positions to watch in the 2021 season for the Indiana Hoosiers will be the wide receivers. It’s a group that returns the reigning Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year in Ty Fryfogle and add impact transfers from Power Five Schools to fill the shoes of those who have departed. It is a position group that is well balanced between youth and experience.

hoosierhuddle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Outback Bowl#American Football#The Indiana Hoosiers#Power Five Schools#The Nfl Draft#Texas A M#Aggies#Acl#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Watching Jim Harbaugh makes me sick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his 12th season as a college football head coach and seventh with the Michigan Wolverines. Despite 78 wins and seven bowl appearances over the course of his head coaching career, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Harbaugh. Finebaum: Harbaugh is a complete fraud. Harbaugh...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLbucsreport.com

Buccaneers Waive Wide Receiver and Guard

The Buccaneers are heading into their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but first comes the mandatory roster cuts. NFL teams have until 4PM EST on August 17 to get to their rosters down to 85 players. The Buccaneers are officially there after waiving wide receiver John Franklin III...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes freshmen wide receivers praised nationally

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The wide receivers the Miami Hurricanes football program signed in the Class of 2021 have been impressive early in training camp. Jacolby George and Romello Brinson showcased the traits that made them coveted by Miami. Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports highlighted the two 2021 blue chip signees earlier this week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Wide Receivers this season

We are absolutely loaded at WR. Who do you guys think the first 3 guys will be to take the field when we face UGA?. I will go Ngata, Williams, and Will Swinney in the slot. (This guy has waited his time and I think it shows this season and may even get a shot in the NFL when all is said and done.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Rips ‘Completely Unacceptable’ New Fan Trend

There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.
Clemson, SCshakinthesouthland.com

2021 Clemson Football Season Preview: Wide Receiver

One of the strongest programs in the country over the last decade, Clemson has established itself as a modern powerhouse capable of sending multiple players to the league every year. Perhaps one of the most consistent areas of NFL success for Clemson alumni is the wide receiver position, something Clemson...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The stars may be aligning for a huge Eagles & Jets trade

The New York Jets suffered a cruel blow yesterday, finding out that prized DE, Carl Lawson, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. There aren’t many teams who will be willing to part ways with a starting-caliber edge rusher at this point in the season, but the Eagles may be one such franchise in what could be an aligning of the stars.
Georgia Stateallfans.co

Projecting Georgia’s depth chart at wide receiver

The Georgia Bulldogs return a solid wide receiver core for the 2021 college football season. Unfortunately, Georgia star receiver George Pickens is expected to miss most of the season, so he is not on our depth chart, which is projected for the season opener. If healthy, then George Pickens would...
Footballinsidepacksports.com

FALL CAMP PHOTOS: Wide Receivers

Here is a collection of photos of NC State's wide receivers from a recent fall practice. NOTE: Click on each photo to view and/or download a larger version.
College SportsMarietta Daily Journal

IU offense wants receivers to have 'Deebo mentality' on contested passes

BLOOMINGTON - Redshirt junior wide receiver Miles Marshall is streaking down the left sideline during a passing drill Wednesday. When the pass is released, Marshall's defender is in perfect position, running stride for stride with the 6-4 target from Georgia. The pass is a 50/50 ball, meaning both players have an equal chance to make the play, but instead of letting the ball reach his hands, Marshall elevates and snatches the ball out of the air, securing the catch to cheers from his teammates and praise from IU coach Tom Allen over his loudspeaker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy