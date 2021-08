The ability to separate is one of the most important traits for a wide receiver, especially at the NFL level. Winning jump balls and running guys over in college? That’s nice, but it doesn’t always translate to the next level from an efficiency standpoint. Defenses are going to be bigger and stronger. Anyone with size can win with strength, so guys that are smaller, like Dolphins 5-foot-9 rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, can win with separation, and he does this very well.