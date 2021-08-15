Cancel
Webb City, MO

The 5 Q's: Jesse DeGonia highlights snack pack program

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we'll chat with Jesse DeGonia, of Webb City CARES.

1. What types of food items are needed for the Webb City CARES (Community And Resources Embracing Schools) snack pack program this year?

Webb City CARES uses a variety of snack items in their bags each week. These include granola bars, cheese/peanut butter crackers, individual packages of apple sauce, Slim Jims, instant oatmeal, Pop Tarts and popcorn.

2. On average, how many students does Webb City CARES serve through its snack pack program weekly?

Our snack pack program serves around 150 students each week. School counselors get the snack packs to the children by the end of the day on Friday to go home.

Too many kids do not have access to enough food on the weekends. These kids in food-insecure homes require assistance to keep them from being hungry.

3. How can people donate to the cause?

Donations of food can be dropped off at our office at 30 S. Jefferson or at our school's central office.

4. When did Webb City CARES first begin offering its snack pack program, and how many students have been impacted since its inception?

Webb City CARES started the snack pack program 11 years ago. Over a thousand students have received assistance from this program.

5. What changes have you seen in students since the launch of the snack pack program?

Students who receive snack packs are very appreciative. We have seen increased attendance and lots of smiling faces. When kids are not hungry, they can focus on things like their education.

