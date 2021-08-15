Former WLAP co-worker believes Anthony White belongs in UK Athletics Hall of Fame
Anthony White ran for 1,758 yards and 11 touchdowns from 1997-99 and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. He still ranks 13th on UK’s all-time rushing list. During those same three years with Tim Couch and Dusty Bonner at quarterback, he caught 194 passes for 1,520 yards and eight scores while averaging 7.8 yards per catch. The only UK players with more catches are Craig Yeast (208) and Derek Abney (197).allfans.co
