Cameron County, TX

County warns of Delta variant spread

By Editor
portisabelsouthpadre.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sobering press conference this past Monday, county health leaders pleaded with residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as younger people are being hospitalized with the Delta variant. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo estimates at least 90% of new COVID-19 cases are Delta, a stark contrast to...

Cameron County, TXmyrgv.com

Cameron County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Friday. The individuals include a San Benito man in his 40s, a Brownsville woman in her 60s, a Harlingen man in his 70s and a Combes woman in her 80s, Cameron County Public Health reported in a statement Friday.
TravelSt. James Plaindealer

Mayo Doctor insight on Delta variant and vaccines

After a few months of lower case numbers and fewer restrictions on events and gatherings, the current state is starting to change a little with a new variant of COVID. The Delta variant has been the primary cause of infection in the country. " With that higher rates of transmission...
Nolan County, TXSweetwater Reporter

Health Department Encourages Continued Safeguards Against COVID-19

The Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department would like to encourage the citizens of Nolan County and the surrounding areas to continue to practice safety precautions against Covid 19. We have seen a spike in numbers again and though rare, some of these cases are fully vaccinated and some are reinfections....
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Ventura County Public Health Issues New Health Order Requiring Masking Indoors

Ventura, CA – Ventura County Public Health has issued a new health order requiring all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions. This order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021. Businesses and other public entities have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, to comply. The order will be in effect until 11:59 pm on September 19, 2021, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by the Health Officer. “As of today, we reached a rate of 28 cases per 100,000, a 40% increase. I hope that this order will increase mask usage in Ventura County. I expect that this will have a beneficial effect on the increase in COVID-19 infections we are seeing,” said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.
Wyoming StateGillette News Record

COVID-19 vaccine boosters recommended for some Wyomingites

The Wyoming Department of Health has recommended a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for a segment of the population. Going on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, said that Wyomingites with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should return for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to a press release.
Christian County, KYKentucky New Era

COVID infections continue to increase

COVID-19 cases rose again this week in Christian County, according to the Christian County Health Department in its weekly report. According to CCHD, the total cases for the county have moved to 8,107 as of Thursday. The county has seen an increase of cases by 301 since last week, on Aug. 12.
Cameron County, TXportisabelsouthpadre.com

PI-ISD mandates masks, files suit against Governor, Attorney General

Face masks are now required for all people inside Point Isabel ISD (PI-ISD) buildings, after a unanimous decision by the school board. The school district now has local control over COVID-19 protocols, in defiance of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s May executive order banning all mask mandates by government entities, including school boards. Days after the school board decision, PI-ISD filed an application for a temporary restraining order, a temporary injunction and a declaratory judgement against Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Page County, IAvalleynewstoday.com

PCPH offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 21

On August 13, CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine following their initial 2-dose vaccination series. This includes people who have:. •Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. •Receipt of...
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Health Dept. updates on current COVID uptick

Ellis County has experienced an exponential increase in cases over the last week. This increase in cases is due to the delta variant. Locally, the vaccine has proven to be highly effective and safe. HMC reports that almost every patient that has been hospitalized is unvaccinated. If you are unvaccinated, you are personally accepting an increased risk of hospitalization and death. All three COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective. The ECHD has an ample supply of vaccines. If you have not registered, please do so at www.ellisco.net. If you are unable to access the website, you may call 785-628-9440 for assistance with registration.
Cherokee, OKcherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation to offer additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation officials said on Aug. 18 said they are following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinated patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Officials said CN Health Services...
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Number of children impacted by COVID-19 rises in Hidalgo County

New information regarding the number of children hospitalized in Hidalgo County with COVID-19, along with how many kids and staffers have tested positive for the virus in schools, was added to the county’s daily report Wednesday. The rapid increase in the number of children affected by COVID-19 prompted the county...

