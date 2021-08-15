Cancel
Haiti earthquake: MSF responds to urgent medical needs

MSF USA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 8:30 a.m. on August 14, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southern region of Haiti, specifically the provinces of Grande Anse, Nippes and Sud. As of August 15, the provisional death toll is at least 724, according to Haiti’s Office for Civil Protection, and more than 2,800 people have been injured. These figures are expected to change in the coming hours and days, as many municipalities in the affected areas remain isolated from the rest of the country.

www.doctorswithoutborders.org

Miami, FLSouth Florida Times

Wilson statement on earthquake in Haiti

MIAMI, Fla. – Congresswoman Frederica Wilson issued the following statement in response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti:. “I was very disheartened to learn that Haiti has once again been stricken by a devastating force of nature. Today’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has killed dozens of people and injured scores of others. This could not have happened at a worse time as the nation was already reeling from economic and political crises, widespread corruption, and last month’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Moreover, Haiti is still struggling to recover from the 2010 earthquake. It is a tragedy that the people of Haiti, who have given new meaning to the word resilience, must now deal with yet another tragic event.
104.1 WIKY

Haiti needs logistical support, medical teams and equipment now – PAHO director

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Medical personnel and equipment and logistical support is urgently needed from the international community to help the people of Haiti deal with multiple health emergencies, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday. Etienne told a virtual briefing that scores of...
EnvironmentPosted by
KFI AM 640

Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Haiti, causing widespread damage on Saturday (August 14). The epicenter of the quake was 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud. A tsunami warning was issued following the shallow quake, but it has since expired. The United States Geological Survey said that "high casualties...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Assisting In Medical Relief Efforts In Haiti Following Earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti (KDKA) – Joining organizations like Brother’s Brother, other groups have been working on the ground in Haiti for a long time and they’re now dealing with an influx of people in need of medical aid. Among those groups is Hôpital Albert Schweitzer. They serve 350,000 people in Haiti and their development team is based in Pittsburgh. CEO Jean Marc de Matteis joined KDKA News at 7:30 to discuss the ongoing efforts in central Haiti. The hospital, celebrating its 65th year, has been at the forefront of serving those in Haiti. “This is our 65th year of being open...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Local Efforts Underway To Rush Much-Needed Medical Supplies To Haiti In Wake Of Devastating Earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The desperate need for help is escalating in Haiti where a devastating earthquake has left thousands dead and tens of thousands injured. “They are mainly crush injuries,” said University of Miami’s Dr. Barth Green. Dr. Green is working with the Haitian government and now the U.S. military To mobilize doctors and medical equipment to help the injured in Haiti. “In the coming days it will be secondary problems from cholera to the need for tetanus shots and COVID vaccinations” he said. Here at home, South Floridians continue to step up with donations of food, water and medical supplies for Haiti. On Tuesday,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

Photos: A Horrific Earthquake in Haiti

On Saturday morning, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, centered about 90 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, damaging hotels, churches, and numerous homes. Reuters reports that local authorities said more than 700 people were killed, and at least 1,800 were injured. Collected below are early images from the scene, mostly in the cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes.
WorldMSF USA

Haiti earthquake: A surgical team works nonstop to treat the injured

Xavier Kernizan is a Haitian orthopedic surgeon who normally works at MSF's Tabarre hospital in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Just hours after an earthquake hit Haiti on the morning of August 14, he rushed to respond to the emergency. Xavier was part of a small MSF surgical team sent to Jérémie to treat serious injuries, including bone fractures.
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Officials in Lehigh Valley say donations needed after Haiti earthquake

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - International relief efforts are pouring into Haiti following Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The island nation hasn't seen an earthquake this bad since 2010. Allentown's Life Church sponsored an orphanage in Port-au-Prince back then and has actively worked in the country ever since. "We have multiple partners throughout the...
EnvironmentValley News

‘Immense amount of suffering’: Those who responded after 2010 Haiti earthquake reflect on current calamity in Caribbean

WEST LEBANON — Dr. James Geiling recalls being at a medical conference in Miami about 11 years ago when a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti. Doctors from across the country, he said, watched on television screens as broadcasts detailed the destruction — entire neighborhoods flattened, a death toll in the hundreds of thousands and more than 1 million people living in temporary shelters in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

