Haiti earthquake: MSF responds to urgent medical needs
At 8:30 a.m. on August 14, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southern region of Haiti, specifically the provinces of Grande Anse, Nippes and Sud. As of August 15, the provisional death toll is at least 724, according to Haiti’s Office for Civil Protection, and more than 2,800 people have been injured. These figures are expected to change in the coming hours and days, as many municipalities in the affected areas remain isolated from the rest of the country.www.doctorswithoutborders.org
