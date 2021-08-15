Enzian screening Godzilla classic “Destroy All Monsters” on August 29

Mondo is kicking off their brand new Godzilla Museum line that will feature new collectibles that will celebrate and capture many Godzilla's throughout the years. This iconic kanji has a very rich history from anime, movies, comics, and much more, and mondo wants to bring them to life from bringing to life his from main looks to even some new artistic interpretations. The line is starting with a trip to the 1970s with Godzilla: The Animated Series. This giant lizard is back with a brand new 8" statue with a towering pose that is even is designed with cel0-like paint. The limited edition statue captures an animated party of this monster's journey and will be a must-have addition for any growing collection. Godzilla: The Animated Series statue from Mondo is priced at $120, set to release in Summer 20211, and pre-orders are live and located here.