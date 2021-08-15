Enzian screening Godzilla classic “Destroy All Monsters” on August 29
Enzian Theater will be hosting a special screening of 1968 classic “Destroy All Monsters” as part of its ongoing Peanut Butter Matinee family film series. The film was directed by the original Godzilla crew, director Ishiro Honda, special-effects supervisor Eiji Tsuburaya, and composer Akira Ifukube, and features eleven of the series favorite Kaiju monsters, including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, Anguirus, and Minilla.bungalower.com
Comments / 0