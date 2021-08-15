Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Enzian screening Godzilla classic “Destroy All Monsters” on August 29

By Brendan O'Connor
bungalower
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnzian Theater will be hosting a special screening of 1968 classic “Destroy All Monsters” as part of its ongoing Peanut Butter Matinee family film series. The film was directed by the original Godzilla crew, director Ishiro Honda, special-effects supervisor Eiji Tsuburaya, and composer Akira Ifukube, and features eleven of the series favorite Kaiju monsters, including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, Anguirus, and Minilla.

bungalower.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiji Tsuburaya
Person
Akira Ifukube
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destroy All Monsters#Enzian Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Destroy All Monsters and Dark Ages Tops Advance Reorders

The new Reckless hardcover from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips tops the advance reorders charts for new titles, with Dark Ages tucked right behind, while the first appearance of Miles Morales is repeated for Halloween, and Moon Knight does a good second print as well. Greetings from the coal face...
Omaha, NEPosted by
KMTV 3 News Now

Classic Hollywood films screening in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A collaboration by two Omaha arts organizations is exploring the classic Hollywood aesthetic in three classic films. Film Streams and the Joslyn Arts Museum teamed up to put on Interior Luxe: Art Deco in Three Films, connecting the museum's current exhibit on art deco with some classic movies that helped define the style of the 20th century.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

45 of the Best Classic Horror Movies of All Time

There is nothing like staying up at night and watching a spooky film. If you're looking to find the perfect scary movie to watch tonight (or, if you prefer, to save for Halloween), our list of must-see classic horror movies will help guide you. Whether you are a fan of...
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Cinema Classics August 19 , '21 Docs Roadrunner & 52

A view of two different current documentaries and docs in general. Award-winning Cinema Classics discusses great movies then and now. From films, genres, directors, and actors to everything else in between, the hosts don't always agree, but they are always fun and informative. Cinema Classics is regularly broadcast at 8:01...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Mondo Kicks Off Their Godzilla Museum Series with Animated Godzilla

Mondo is kicking off their brand new Godzilla Museum line that will feature new collectibles that will celebrate and capture many Godzilla's throughout the years. This iconic kanji has a very rich history from anime, movies, comics, and much more, and mondo wants to bring them to life from bringing to life his from main looks to even some new artistic interpretations. The line is starting with a trip to the 1970s with Godzilla: The Animated Series. This giant lizard is back with a brand new 8" statue with a towering pose that is even is designed with cel0-like paint. The limited edition statue captures an animated party of this monster's journey and will be a must-have addition for any growing collection. Godzilla: The Animated Series statue from Mondo is priced at $120, set to release in Summer 20211, and pre-orders are live and located here.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Godzilla Coloring Pages

Godzilla coloring pages are perfect to download, print and color any day of the week. Since kids of all ages love Godzilla, our artist here at Kids Activities Blog created 2 Godzilla coloring pages that we are excited to share. These Godzilla coloring pages have become one of our most...
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: GODZILLA VS KONG

I’m a child of the 60s-70s, yes, I’m that old, and I grew up watching kaiju movies. For the uninformed kaiju = Japanese monster movies; that means creatures like Godzilla, King Kong, Rodan and that ilk. Those first two behemoths are the kings of the genre. Not to deep-dive here but there have been 36 Godzilla movies alone, including the recent MonsterVerse works of which GODZILLA KONG is one. It is preceded by Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019). Oh, and the movie does have some humans in it – Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

All Men Can Be Monsters (Short Review)

Starring – Everett Lauster, Kayla Orben, Kevin McComb. I went through a spell where I was getting in a lot of different shorts to review. I actually enjoyed checking out all these shorts that was sent my way. Some directors are extremely passionate about the films they had written and knew that their stories would not work as a feature length film. A few weeks ago I was contacted to review the short All Men Can Be Monsters which was available on YouTube. I haven’t seen many horror shorts this year so I was excited to dive into another one.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

'The Evil Dead,' a 1981 horror classic born in Detroit, gets 40th anniversary screening

Born in Detroit's suburbs, it's the horror franchise that would not die. And it's preparing to rise from the grave for its 40th anniversary. "The Evil Dead," director Sam Raimi's 1981 low-budget classic that changed the face of horror, will return to multiplexes Oct. 7 with a special showing that includes an onscreen introduction from original star Bruce Campbell. 
Florida Statebungalower

Florida Film Festival accepting entries for 2022 lineup

Entries are now being accepted for the 31st Annual Florida Film Festival, taking place April 8-17, 2022. Qualified filmmakers can submit their entries HERE through November 26, 2021. The categories include short films, documentaries, narrative features, and international films. Awards are then determined by a jury of film professionals and by audience ballot.
Entertainmentthreeriverspublishing.com

Auditions to be held August 25-26 for ‘Classic Mystery Game’ at ECC

The East Central College Theatre Department’s has announced the 2021-22 season’s slate of performances, kicking off with “Classic Mystery Game,” a parody of the 1985 movie, “Clue.”. The next step for the department is to hold auditions for the interactive performance that will ask the audience “Whodunit?”. Theatre Director Grace...
Movieslrmonline.com

Free Guy, Captain America 4, Suicide Squad V Superman, Eternals Trailer & More | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast

Jammer (@jamthewriter), Nick (@GeekyNICKDOLL) and Jonesy (@sirjonesiest) watch and review Free Guy. Was Ryan Reynolds a distraction or was he perfect for the role?. Before Free Guy talk comes the news! This includes the trailers for Star Wars: Visions and The Eternals. The gang also discusses Gunn wanting Superman as the villain in The Suicide Squad, Denis Villeneuve’s comments on movie theatres, Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie, Fast & Furious 10‘s release date, and the continuing fight between Ray Fisher and WB.
MoviesSPY

Super Troopers: The Best Star Wars Costumes For Adults, Kids and the Family Pet

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. From the number of movies and TV shows recently released to the numerous others currently or soon to be in production, viewable and readable Star Wars content has never been more abundant or easier to access. With that in mind, Halloween dress parties across the country are likely to be filled with plenty of fans donning some of the best Star Wars costumes out there. Given the breadth of movies, books, and TV shows available, it’s little wonder that the Star Wars universe is full of hundreds of viable Halloween costume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy