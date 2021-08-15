Tottenham didn't need Harry Kane to beat Man City, but Man City clearly need Kane

LONDON -- Manchester City might need to revise their valuation of Harry Kane after all. At first glance, that may appear a knee-jerk reaction to Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham, given that Pep Guardiola's side strolled to the Premier League title last term despite operating without a recognised striker for much of the campaign. Yet it already looks a harder trick to pull off this time around after an early reminder of how City can be beaten by a contain-and-counter method that Spurs are making a habit of pulling off.