Bucyrus, ND

NDHP: Crash kills 54 year old woman

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a 54 year old Reeder (ND) woman. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol around 5:30 p.m. MST the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north approximately 3.5 miles north of Bucyrus, ND. The vehicle entered the east ditch, overcorrected, entered the west ditch where the vehicle rolled. The female driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported by Ambulance to the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND. Sanford Air Med then transported the female to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, ND where she died as a result of her injuries sustained from the crash.

