Cordelia's Market holds back to school party

Memphis area businesses are making sure kids are ready to go back to school. Sunday, Cordelia's Market , which is located at 737 Harbor Bend Road in Harbor Town, held a school supply party. Kids filled up on food from food trucks and made something to take home at The Art Project craft table.

“What we're hoping to bring is just a reminder I guess, that we're all in it together. School is starting. I know everybody had a lot of reservations --and still do have reservations-- about vaccinating, but now that children are starting to be affected by this more than ever before, I think as a society, we have a responsibility to protect those who can't protect themselves,” said Erica Humphreys, General Manager of Cordelia's Market.

Cordelia's also was helping kids and parents go back to school with their health in mind by offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone interested.