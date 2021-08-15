California police officer in critical condition after gun battle during search warrant service
MODESTO, Calif. — A Northern California police officer is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night while helping serve a search warrant in Modesto. The series of events began about 10:00 p.m. when a traffic officer for the Modesto Police Department observed a motorcyclist driving recklessly. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled, CBS13 reported.www.lawofficer.com
