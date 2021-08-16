Elvis’ piano man entertains at Elvis Week

Elvis tribute artists, friends of the King of Rock and Roll, and fans all in Memphis to celebrate Elvis Week.

Sunday, TCB Band member Glen Hardin and singer/musician Terry Mike Jeffrey entertained the crowd with live performances of some Elvis hits and stories about what it was like to be with the king on the road. Elvis Week continues Sunday evening as the gates of Graceland are open to everyone for the candlelight vigil at Elvis' grave at his world famous home in Whitehaven.