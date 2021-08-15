Cavs: Predicting their starting lineup, rotation after free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had discussions about using Kevin Love as a backup center, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:. "The Cavs owe Kevin Love $60 million over the next two years—and there’s no easy way out of that situation. There’s been conversation about limiting his role and minutes to maximize effectiveness. The organization has also discussed the possibility of using Love as the backup center -- a la Blake Griffin in Brooklyn—to boost shooting and spacing while allowing rookie Evan Mobley and Nance to gobble up most of the minutes at 4.