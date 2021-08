Preseason is an exciting time for all NFL fans. That’s why it’s my job to ruin it for everybody (sort of). I have long been a preseason skeptic. I understand the excitement. These games are the first we have seen the Jets since early in the winter. It has been a long offseason of buildup. We get to see new players in action for the first time, including the rookie franchise quarterback. Still I think fans would be well advised to not read too much into these games.