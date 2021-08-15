Cancel
Kansas State

Phillipsburg's Taryn Sides commits to K-State

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago
Phillipsburg junior Taryn Sides during a game in the 2020-21 season. Sides, a 2023 commit, announced her commitment to the Kansas State women's basketball program on Sunday on Twitter.  Photo courtesy of Sides' Twitter.

2023 Phillipsburg point guard Taryn Sides committed to the Kansas State women’s basketball program Sunday afternoon. Sides made her announcement on Twitter.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with so many opportunities and allowing me to play the game I love. All glory to Him,” she wrote. “To my family, thank you for the endless amount of support and the many sacrifices you made for me. Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself and for always being by my side. Thank you to all of my coaches, past and present, and to my teammates.

“As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at the next level, so I’m blessed to say I have verbally committed to Kansas State!”

Sides was a finalist for Sports in Kansas’ Class 3A Player of the Year award last season. She also was named first-team all-state by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, The Wichita Eagle and The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Sides is the first commit of the 2023 class for the Wildcats.

