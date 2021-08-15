Cancel
Tyler Gilbert’s No-Hitter Will Live In A Delightful Chapter Of Baseball History

By Patrick Redford
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert produced a spectacular feat of baseballing magic on Saturday night when he no-hit the high-powered Padres in his first career start. Before his start against San Diego, Gilbert had only pitched 3.2 innings in his career, he’d never pitched a complete game in college or the minors, and he didn’t even play baseball in 2020. When the pandemic caused the cancelation of the 2020 season, Gilbert worked with his dad as an electrician and threw to an old high school coach. He was in the Dodgers system before the Diamondbacks picked him in the Rule 5 draft last December, and the team’s staff had to talk him into starting for the first time since 2016, when he tossed one start for the Clearwater Threshers of the South Atlantic League.

