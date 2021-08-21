Cancel
New York City, NY

TRACKING HENRI: Tropical storm warning issued for NYC as Henri heads up East Coast

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

A tropical storm warning is in effect for New York until further notice as Henri bears down the East Coast.

Rain and damaging winds are possibly going to hit the areas with rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches possible.

A flood watch is in effect from Saurday evening through early Monday for all of New York.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for Bronx and Queens until further notice.

WEATHER CENTER

Impacts from Tropical Storm Henri will likely arrive late Saturday or Sunday. We could see damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and possible power outages.

Today: Partly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High near 82.

Tonight: Tropical storm conditions begin late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and damaging winds. High near 80. Rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches possible for NYC.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions continue. Heavy rain and damaging winds. Storm Surge possible North. Low around 73.

Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84, a low around 73.. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87, a low around 74.

LIVE UPDATES: TRACKING HENRI

GUIDE: 6 flooding safety tips to follow

RESOURCES: Power center: Electric outage resources

