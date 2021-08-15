Film Room: Tomiwa Durojaiye

Kentucky has landed its first defensive line commitment in the class of 2022. Tomiwa Durojaiye is currently a low three-star prospect with a very high ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman has a ton of room for growth, and that showed in his recruitment. The Middletown (Del.) High rising senior took visits to Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt in June while also getting some strong interest from Northwestern. However, Kentucky was able to get the prospect to Lexington in July for an unofficial visit as defensive coordinator Brad White closed to record a solid recruiting win.