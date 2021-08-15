Cancel
Film Room: Tomiwa Durojaiye

By Kentucky Sports Radio
Cover picture for the articleKentucky has landed its first defensive line commitment in the class of 2022. Tomiwa Durojaiye is currently a low three-star prospect with a very high ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman has a ton of room for growth, and that showed in his recruitment. The Middletown (Del.) High rising senior took visits to Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt in June while also getting some strong interest from Northwestern. However, Kentucky was able to get the prospect to Lexington in July for an unofficial visit as defensive coordinator Brad White closed to record a solid recruiting win.

Tomiwa Durojaiye explains what he’s looking for a in college ahead of Aug. 14 decision

Tomiwa Durojaiye has done his research and isn’t giving away any hints about his upcoming college choice. A 6-foot-4, 255-pound class of 2022 defensive line prospect all the way up at Middletown High School (DE), Durojaiye is coming up on a final decision–this Saturday, August 14–and is down to just five programs: South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and the Kentucky Wildcats. Of those five schools, he was able to visit all of them (some officially, some unofficially), but Kentucky was the final program he took a trip to, doing so at the end of July.

