WATCH: Tomiwa Durojaiye’s commitment video to Kentucky

Kentucky, University of Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Vanderbilt Commodores football. Kentucky got a good one in Tomiwa Durojaiye. The newest member of Kentucky’s class of 2022 football recruiting class chose the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon over the likes of West Virginia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech. Durojaiye is Kentucky’s first defensive line commitment for this class and one with enormous upside. He clocks in at around 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and moves like an otherworldly athlete.