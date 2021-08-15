Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

WATCH: Tomiwa Durojaiye’s commitment video to Kentucky

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky, University of Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Vanderbilt Commodores football. Kentucky got a good one in Tomiwa Durojaiye. The newest member of Kentucky’s class of 2022 football recruiting class chose the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon over the likes of West Virginia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech. Durojaiye is Kentucky’s first defensive line commitment for this class and one with enormous upside. He clocks in at around 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and moves like an otherworldly athlete.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy