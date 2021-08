Housing loans that now give Spanish banks are the cheapest in the history of our country: its average interest around 1.50%, according to the Bank of Spain. However, those who financed their property a few years ago did not have this luck, because the entities applied some types substantially higher than now (above 2% or 3%). Now, these clients do not have to be resigned to pay more, since they have the option to subrogate their mortgage (transfer it to another bank) to lower their interest and to reduce their fees.