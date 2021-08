Cecconi has been shut down this season due to elbow soreness, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Cecconi was recently placed on the 60-day injured list, although no reason was given, which sounded ominous. However, the team does not consider the injury to be serious and expects the right-hander to pitch in Arizona Fall League. "He would be back sooner, but by the time he'd be back the season will be ending," farm director Josh Barfield said. "So we'll build him up for the fall league instead." Cecconi finished his season with a 4.12 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 59 innings for High-A Hillsboro.