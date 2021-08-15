Cancel
Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban's political office, speaks during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sundaydeclared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community.

Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of regime would be clear soon.

The group respected women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, Naeem added.

Naeem said the Taliban wanted to have peaceful relations and was keen to develop several channels of communication it had already opened with foreign countries.

"We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues", he said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. read more

Naeem said that no diplomatic body or headquarters was targeted in the Taliban's approachand the group would provide safety for citizens and diplomatic missions.

Ghani's escape was unexpected and "even those close to him did not expect it," Naeem said.

"We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection," he told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

The Taliban was seeing the fruits of its efforts and sacrifices for 20 years, he said, and would adopt a policy of non-interference in others' affairs in return for non-interference in Afghanistan.

"We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people," he said. "We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others."

"We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Foreign Policywirenewsfax.com

Russian Envoy to Kabul: Taliban offer a Deal

According to the Russian ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban have requested that his embassy convey their offer to a pro-government spokesman in northern Afghanistan. Dmitry Zhirnov, Ambassador to Russia, stated that a top Taliban leader had asked Russia to inform Panjshir Valley fighters that the Taliban want to come to an agreement.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Has the former Afghan president’s younger brother joined the Taliban? (VIDEO)

The Taliban announced on Saturday that Hashmat Ghani, the younger brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has sworn allegiance to his movement, report Hindustan Times. A video circulates online in which members of the Taliban movement join hands with those of Hashmat Ghani and then one of them kisses...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s deal with the Taliban, explained

As criticism of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues to build, President Biden has argued that he effectively had little choice in the matter. A deal President Donald Trump cut with the Taliban last year forced Biden to choose between a withdrawal now and an escalation of the war, Biden says. And as The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, with the brutal Taliban regime retaking power, former Trump officials are suddenly and conspicuously scrambling to distance themselves from that deal.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Taliban resistance once again lies in the hands of Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley

The Taliban’s virtually unopposed march into Kabul completed their 20-year struggle against the United States and its Afghan partners in retaking the country they lost in December 2001. While the central government led by President Ashraf Ghani fled in fear and the military crumbled with little support, a nascent resistance movement against the Taliban’s rule is already underway.
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...

