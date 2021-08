After what transpired in the first round of last season’s playoffs and the play-in round in the bubble, Ken Holland has done a nice job in finally surrounding the Edmonton Oilers’ top talent with skilled and hard-working players. There have been multiple seasons of a revolving door on the top line alongside Connor McDavid. This seems to have ended with the acquisition of Zach Hyman this offseason on the left side and the continued growth of Jesse Puljujarvi on the right wing. (‘NHL Free Agency: Edmonton Oilers sign Zach Hyman, trade Ethan Bear to Hurricanes,’ Edmonton Sun, July 29, 2021) The second line is set and will most definitely stay together if they can find the success they had playing as the top line in the 2019-20 season while McDavid was out with an injury.