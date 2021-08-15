Video: Mike Woodson reacts to win over BC Mega

NASSAU PARADISE ISLANDS, The Bahamas – Quick thoughts on a 79-66 exhibition win over BC Mega:. How it happened: A strong offensive performance in the opening 20 minutes set the tone for Indiana’s exhibition opener against BC Mega in the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort. The Hoosiers, led by 11 first-half points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and strong perimeter shooting, scored 1.16 points per possession to claim a 41-32 halftime lead over the Serbian professional club. Tamar Bates was stellar in his first performance in an IU uniform, adding 11 first-half points for the Hoosiers, who were 4-of-9 from behind the 3-point line in the first half and made 7-of-10 free throws. BC Mega, meanwhile, struggled with turnovers, committing 11 in the first half.
