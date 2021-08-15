Video: Mike Woodson reacts to win over BC Mega

Indiana’s reasoning for wanting to play a professional Serbian basketball club in a foreign tour in the Bahamas is obvious. The Hoosiers are in desperate need of more time together. They have a new coach in Mike Woodson and a new style of play with his four-out, one-in, NBA-style, wide-open offense after four years under Archie Miller, who found himself using two post-men on offense to go with his packline defense. They lost four players to the transfer portal last season but also added three and will be integrating a fourth transfer in Parker Stewart who joined the program in December but never suited up for a game. They’re also adding two true freshmen who could be part of the rotation, including five-star recruit Tamar Bates who might have a real chance to start.