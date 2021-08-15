Cancel
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to win over BC Mega

By Tyler Tachman
insidethehall.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASSAU PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 64-53 exhibition win over BC Mega on Sunday afternoon in the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort. Watch his postgame comments below:. Filed to: 2021 Bahamas Trip, Mike Woodson.

