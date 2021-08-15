Cancel
Needham, MA

Massachusetts-based nonprofits helping victims of deadly earthquake in Haiti

By Todd Kazakiewich
WCVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts-based nonprofit organizations are working to help the victims of an earthquake in Haiti that has killed more than 1,200 people. Mission E4, which is based in Hubbardston, was part of the recovery effort following a 2010 Haiti earthquake that killed more than 300,000 people, including 19-year-old Massachusetts native Britney Gengel -- the inspiration for the Be Like Brit Foundation and the Brit's Home orphanage.

