HS Roundup: cross country, tennis, and volleyball open seasons

Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:

MONDAY

Bella Dean earned medalist honors with a 45 as Frankton (211) defeated Alexandria (220) and Wes-Del (Inc) in a three-team meet at the Muncie Elks Golf Club. Hannah Cain added a 52 and Launa Hamaker a 56 for the Eagles while Jordyn Rardin posted the low score for a short-handed Tigers squad with a 48 and Cali Crum shot a 54.

TUESDAY

Elwood placed third in a three-way meet with a score of 247. Host Blue River Valley led the way with a 213, followed by a 223 from Muncie Central. Alyvia Savage led the Panthers with a 56.

WEDNESDAY

Savage once again led Elwood with a 51, but the Panthers fell to Taylor 208-229 at Elwood Golf Links.

Carly Chandler shot a 47 for medalist as Shenandoah won its home opener against New Castle, 220-incomplete at Tri-County.

Pendleton Heights knocked off Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Shelbyville 184-222 at Fall Creek. Senior Grace Wiggins shot a 43 to win medalist by one stroke over senior Kaylee McKenney.

THURSDAY

Brandy Smith led the Raiders with a 49, but Shenandoah placed second in a three-team meet won by Hagerstown with a score of 192. Shenandoah shot 212 for the day, topping an incomplete Knightstown team.

SATURDAY

In cross country, freshman Kayci Hill began her high school career with a third-place finish for the Shenandoah girls at the Blue River Valley Early Bird Invitational with a time of 22:25.3. She was followed by Raiders freshman Anna Buskirk in fifth and Elwood junior Katelyn Foor in eighth. In the boys race, Panthers senior Cameron Tackett finished 13th.

At the Norwell Invitational, Frankton sophomore Hunter Smith — despite losing a shoe early in the race — ran the course in 18:48.5 for a strong fifth-place finish. Junior Kaleb Cage finished 22nd for the Eagles while junior Logan Hill was the top Alexandria boys runner with a 41st-place run. In the girls race, junior Lilly Thomas was 17th, and freshman Jacklynn Hosier was 29th for the Tigers.

Madison-Grant freshman Luke Gilman defeated Frankton’s Braxton Walls 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to lead the Argylls to a 5-0 win over the Eagles at the Hamilton Heights Boys Tennis Invitational.

At the Delaware County girls golf championship, Daleville shot a 414 to claim third place at Crestview Golf Club. Kaitie Denney led the Broncos with a 100, and Ava Capes added a 103 to earn All-County honors, while Addy Gick’s round of 104 was good enough to earn honorable mention.

Elwood opened the area volleyball season on the road, falling in three sets 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 at Monroe Central.