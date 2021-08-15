‘Free Guy’ gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

When Justice League first arrived in cinemas in 2017 the reaction was not what Warner Bros. and DC hoped for. Fast forward a few years and the sheer will of millions of fans of Zack Snyder's fabled cut of the movie was finally released to the public, almost doubling the length of the movie and mostly rewriting the entire story when compared to the original release. Although still not considered exactly canon to the DC universe, despite some claiming that the DCEU is so out of alignment it probably doesn't make too much difference, talk of a sequel was inevitable and has been rearing its head in many recent interviews, such as one with CinemaBlend by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who was happy to share some rather audacious thoughts on a sequel.