Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘Free Guy’ gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

By Associated Press
Lowell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, “Free Guy” succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie directed by Shawn Levy was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox.

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
James Gunn
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney#North American#Jungle Cruise#Suicide Squad#Sony Pictures#Mgm#United Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The Aug. 13 box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically, as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Free Guy Tops The Box Office With Stronger Than Expected Debut

Nobody was predicting any other outcome except Free Guy comfortably topping the box office this weekend, so the fact it snatched first place away from The Suicide Squad after a solitary week is hardly a surprise. However, with most projections tracking for a debut somewhere around the $20-25 million range, by the standards of the pandemic era it has to be viewed as a win that Shawn Levy’s blockbuster scored a $28 million bow.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Fans After Free Guy Tops The Box Office

Disney aren’t having the easiest time at the moment when it comes to navigating the choppy waters of the theatrical industry, with several of the studio’s recent marquee releases experiencing vastly different fortunes in terms of both personnel and audience reactions. Black Widow smashed pandemic-era records and is closing in...
MoviesMovieWeb

Justice League 2: Jason Momoa Jokes Warner Bros. Needs to Call Him to Direct It

When Justice League first arrived in cinemas in 2017 the reaction was not what Warner Bros. and DC hoped for. Fast forward a few years and the sheer will of millions of fans of Zack Snyder's fabled cut of the movie was finally released to the public, almost doubling the length of the movie and mostly rewriting the entire story when compared to the original release. Although still not considered exactly canon to the DC universe, despite some claiming that the DCEU is so out of alignment it probably doesn't make too much difference, talk of a sequel was inevitable and has been rearing its head in many recent interviews, such as one with CinemaBlend by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who was happy to share some rather audacious thoughts on a sequel.
MoviesComplex

Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Free Guy’ Sequel After $28.4 Million Opening

Free Guy earned an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend, and the movie’s star Ryan Reynolds is now saying the theatrical-only release may be getting a follow-up. The roughly $100 million 20th Century Fox film, directed by Shawn Levy, surpassed expectations of a $15 to $20...
MoviesCollider

'Free Guy' Scores $10.5 Million Friday Box Office

Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy have scored the top spot at the weekend box office, with $10.5 million earned across 4,165 theaters. The modest total is still certainly a victory for 20th Century Studios, and the action comedy is expected to end the weekend with $26 million. Director Shawn Levy's film will be an interesting film to track at the box office, particularly given that it has an exclusive 45-day run only in theaters, a strategy that few other current titles also have.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Free Guy’ scores £2.4m debut at UK-Ireland box office

Rank Film (Distributor) Three-day gross (Aug 13-15) Total gross to date Week. 2 The PAW Patrol Movie (Paramount) £1.26m £2.41m 1. 3 The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros) £1.07m £10.8m 3. 4 Jungle Cruise (Disney) £845,000 £8.5m 3. 5 Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros) £505,000 £10.1m 4. GBP to...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Debuts With Surprisingly Strong $28 Million

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy” had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those...
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

'Free Guy,' Disney video-game comedy, leads weekend box office

"Free Guy," a Walt Disney Co. comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, opened as the top film in U.S. theaters this weekend, with ticket sales probably benefiting from its absence on streaming services. The movie, which Disney acquired when it bought the 20th Century Fox studio, delivered weekend sales...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Free Guy Scores Best Pandemic Opening for Original Movie with $28.4 Million

The industry was holding its breath to see how this weekend’s new theatrical exclusive entries would perform. This weekend was the first time during the pandemic that three new movies were released in over 2,000 theaters without a single streaming entity making them available at home. With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, the weekend was likely going to be a barometer for studios to decide how to manage their fall and holiday releases. We’re not out of the woods yet, but one film did just enough to allow those eyeing delays on their schedules to exhale for a moment.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' gives the U.S. box office hope amid coronavirus slump

"Free Guy," an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant...
MoviesIGN

Free Guy Wins Domestic Box Office With a $28.4 Million Victory Worthy of an NPC

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning $28.4 million in 4,165 North American theaters. As reported by Variety, Free Guy brought in another $22.5 million internationally and is over halfway in its quest to recoup its production budget of over $100 million. This debut is obviously hindered by the concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19, but it was also strengthened by the fact that Free Guy was only available in theaters.
Moviesallears.net

‘Free Guy’ Scores Top of Box Office Spot This Weekend

The action-comedy Free Guy, from 20th Century Studios, debuted in theaters this weekend. Although the film was initially slated to premiere in 2020, its release was delayed due to the global health pandemic. Instead, Disney released Free Guy this weekend with a 45-day theatrical release window. Free Guy has managed...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Free Guy levels up with a $28.4 million opening weekend as The Suicide Squad plummets

Going into the weekend a lot was riding on Ryan Reynolds videogame adventure comedy Free Guy, with many studios pushing back their late-summer tentpoles in the wake of a pandemic surge, and strong rumours that the performance of this Disney property would dictate the release strategy of Marvel’s forthcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Well, for now it seems at though Free Guy has completed Level 1 with ease as it managed to gross a better-than-expected $28.4 Million to top the U.S. box-office this weekend.
TV & VideosCollider

When Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ Leave HBO Max?

This month brought the highly anticipated release of writer/director James Gunn’s DC Comics adaptation The Suicide Squad, but in a matter of weeks the film will only be available in theaters. As with every new Warner Bros. release in 2021, The Suicide Squad was released in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max on the same day. But as part of that day-and-date release, these new releases are only streaming on HBO Max for one month, at which point they leave the streaming service and become theatrical exclusives.
MoviesTechRadar

How to watch Reminiscence online: stream the new HBO Max movie today

From the co-creator of HBO’s Westworld comes an edge-of-your-seat science fiction movie set in the very near future. Starring Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton, it’s a visually stunning film driven by a gripping central mystery. Here we explain how to watch Reminiscence online with a HBO Max subscription, available to stream for 31 days from its theatrical debut.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Director Confirms Theatrical Release Is the "Director's Cut"

Recent years have seen movie fans clamoring for alternate releases of beloved films from what landed in theaters, whether those be extended, director's cuts or more intense, unrated adventures, but Dune director Denis Villeneuve confirms that the version of his new film that will be landing in theaters is the "final" version of the adventure and that there won't be an alternate cut of the film. Jason Momoa, however, added fuel to the speculation fires recently when he expressed his excitement to see everything Villeneuve shot for the film, resulting in rumors that a six-hour version of the film exists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy