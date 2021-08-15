Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

The History of the Lullaby

everything-everywhere.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. There are few things that are truly universal across all cultures and throughout history. These things are often so obvious that we overlook them and forget how they are things that make us human.

everything-everywhere.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Brahms
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lullaby#Premature Babies#Infant Mortality#Human History#Spotify#Bison#Jewish#Babylonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Musiclionheartv.net

A modern lullaby to escape the pandemic woes of staying in

Thaddeus Lin’s latest single release, ‘Grass Field’, is available on all major streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple music, Deezer, Amazon etc.) on 13th August 2021. Listen here. ‘Grass Field’ is a dreamy nostalgic lullaby that brings listeners into a state of tranquility. It conveys a sense of nonchalance in escaping societal...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Aguilera is a vision in fireside pictures wearing a lush robe

Christina Aguilera is absolutely no stranger to leaving her humongous fan base wowed by her beauty, and she did it once again over the weekend. The singer shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a lush (and incredibly cozy looking) robe. WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande shares rare photos of home life with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with husband Dalton Gomez after sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since January 2020, have kept their relationship relatively low-key. But, on Saturday (August 21), Ariana took to socials to show off just how happy they are.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
Yogafragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: August 23 - August 29

There are a few things we can ask ourselves with this past weekend's full moon and the transgression of the Sun into the Virgo atmosphere. First, as the word full moon indicates, what kinds of fullness are we experiencing? Ideally, it was a creative and romantic connection that we felt abundantly. The full moon represents standing on the top of a hill and figuring out what we see coming, and what we can take with us while descending into the valley again. This week we are looking at the wonderfully fresh approaches by Commodity.
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of August 23

Sunday, August 22 marks the start of Virgo season. As the sun leaves behind proud, creative Leo, it now enters thoughtful, conscientious Virgo. While it’s here, your attention will be pulled again and again to questions of what is right: in matters both small and existential. How can you assemble the pieces of your life in a way that’s both ethical and joyful? How can you mend the harms you’ve contributed to? How can you live in defiance of cruelty and greed, and in service of something better?

Comments / 0

Community Policy