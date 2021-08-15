Cancel
Military

Kabul evacuations stall amid airport chaos, criticism of U.S. pullout

By Reuters
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL -- Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout. Crowds converged on the airport seeking to escape, including some...

WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
Aerospace & DefenseWNCT

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport accelerated this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. One week after the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul,...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. military helicopters rescue 169 Americans from hotel near Kabul airport

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. military helicopters rescued 169 Americans from a hotel near Kabul airport, a Pentagon spokesman said. President Joe Biden said in remarks Friday that 169 Americans were evacuated. The Pentagon's chief spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters Friday that Biden was referring to people who were very close to the perimeter of the airport.
PoliticsVoice of America

Anti-Taliban Forces Retake Three Northern Afghan Districts

The Taliban swept through Afghanistan, taking most of its 34 Afghan provincial capitals in about nine days. The insurgent group reached Kabul early Sunday.         . Here is the latest:       . Aug. 20 — Opposition fighters loyal to Afghanistan's ousted government retake three northern districts from the Taliban just days after the...
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

“I Really Suspect There Was No Plan”: Congress and Diplomats Want Answers to Biden’s Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal

The shelf life of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s declaration on ABC’s This Week last Sunday that the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan was “manifestly not Saigon” lasted mere hours. Before dusk that day the Taliban flooded the capital city of Kabul, and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country as his government collapsed. President Joe Biden sought to cast the ensuing chaos, confusion, and devastation on the ground in Afghanistan as inevitable; these were the predetermined consequences of withdrawal, which the American people wanted. But the administration’s phlegmatic defense that it had “prepared for every contingency” was undercut by images of Afghans clinging to the wings of U.S. aircraft lifting off from the Kabul airport and tragic anecdotes of the America allies and Afghan refugees we’d left behind. The notion that the execution of the withdrawal, not the decision to pursue it, was a mess, quickly became a bipartisan posture. The question perplexing the Beltway was: What exactly was the plan here?

